Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $13.17 Million in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,149,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,170,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.73% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $107,000.

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $20.60.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

