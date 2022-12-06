Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 820,910 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,910 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.86% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,183,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 377,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 47.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 260,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 83,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

