Northern 2 VCT PLC (NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 13th

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Northern 2 VCT stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Northern 2 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.95 ($0.83). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.48. The company has a market capitalization of £108.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5,550.00.

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

