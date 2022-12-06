Northern 2 VCT PLC (NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 13th

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 2 VCT Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Northern 2 VCT stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Northern 2 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.95 ($0.83). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.48. The company has a market capitalization of £108.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5,550.00.
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
