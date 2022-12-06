Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

