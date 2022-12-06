NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Stock Performance

DNOW stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. Equities analysts predict that NOW will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 26.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 127,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 27.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOW

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

