NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Gap Down to $40.84

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.84, but opened at $37.41. NRG Energy shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 87,261 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Trading Down 13.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 687,750 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 501,645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 458,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

