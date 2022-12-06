Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s 8th Largest Position

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,121 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.3% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 34.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 53,837 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 108.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 15.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 407,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. 68,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

