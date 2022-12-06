Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCAGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NCA opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.