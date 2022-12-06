Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NCA opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

