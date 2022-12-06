Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NNY stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.15.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
