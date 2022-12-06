Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNYGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NNY stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.