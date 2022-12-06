Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NNY stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

