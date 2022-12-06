Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $4,266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $247,000.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.