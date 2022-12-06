Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NPV opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $89,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

