Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE NPV opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.41.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.