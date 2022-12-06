Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 238.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the period. PerkinElmer accounts for about 0.4% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of PKI traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.60. 2,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

