Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4,286.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 116,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 42,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.87. 176,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,826,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

