Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 148,574 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 148,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.13% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

PACW stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 10,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,997. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

