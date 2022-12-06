Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after acquiring an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 299.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 50.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Textron by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

TXT stock traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 66,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,288. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

