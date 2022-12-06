Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.