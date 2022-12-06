Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $6.09 Million in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. 8,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,974. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

