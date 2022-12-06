Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.07% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,713. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $102.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $141,461 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

