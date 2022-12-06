Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 7,763 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,186,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,418 shares of company stock worth $2,130,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

