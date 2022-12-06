Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.10% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 132.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

ALKS traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 5,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

