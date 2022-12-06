Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $4.05 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,009 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 236,693 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,480 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,880 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. 16,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,619. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.