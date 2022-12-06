Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Insider Acquires £215,665.92 in Stock

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper acquired 222,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £215,665.92 ($262,975.15).
Matthew Jonathan Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Jonathan Cooper acquired 27,462 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,990.42 ($30,472.41).
Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance
LON OTV2 opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 455.26. Octopus Titan VCT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.45.
Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend
About Octopus Titan VCT
Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.
