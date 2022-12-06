OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCIN opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

