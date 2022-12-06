OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OFS Credit stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

