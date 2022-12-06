Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Olaplex Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Olaplex by 666.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

