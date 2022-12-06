One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 29,442 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,442 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for 1.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,326 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,028,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 416,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 320.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SUSL opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

