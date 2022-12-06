One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,634 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.24.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
