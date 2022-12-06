One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,513 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ESML stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42.

