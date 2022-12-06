One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23,144 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.