One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,639 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after acquiring an additional 223,869 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 225,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.