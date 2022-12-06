One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.35. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

