One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.5% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 73.5% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $181.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $573.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.