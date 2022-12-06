One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

