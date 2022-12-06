One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 239.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,158 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,791,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $27.65.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
