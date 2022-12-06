One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.