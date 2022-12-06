One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in CDW by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $186.93 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

