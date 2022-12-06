One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,331 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 8.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,417,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

