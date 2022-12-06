OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Bought by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld accounts for approximately 18.3% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 5,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $958.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $2,396,750.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 948,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

