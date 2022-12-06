Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.19

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $162.01 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.69 or 0.07439759 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00079923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.