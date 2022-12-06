Ontology Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $162.72 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,258.27 or 0.07394197 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00079974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00059398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00026156 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

