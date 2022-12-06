Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Benchmark to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Ooma Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.73. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
