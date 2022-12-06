Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Benchmark to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Ooma Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.73. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

About Ooma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ooma by 27.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ooma by 405.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Recommended Stories

