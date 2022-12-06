Oppenheimer Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $26.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.
NYSE CHPT opened at $11.47 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 27.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
