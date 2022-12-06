Oppenheimer Lowers AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of AppHarvest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.57.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $216,428.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,192,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

