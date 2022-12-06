Orchid Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.73 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

