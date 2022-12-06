OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $39.38

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.38, but opened at $38.17. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $859.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

