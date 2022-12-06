OTC Markets Group Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.
OTC Markets Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCM opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $66.94.
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.