Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $142,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 346.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 286,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 22.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $16,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,162,720 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE OC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,677. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.