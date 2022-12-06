Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Hits $159,428.39

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.14 million and $159,428.39 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,980.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00464685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00114116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00840227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.92 or 0.00653227 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00244332 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,987,134 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

