Oxford Industries (OXM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $449,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 94.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 34.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

