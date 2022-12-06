PACCAR Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 11,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.